© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

President Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT

President Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday. It’s the first time that presidents from the two countries have met. This meeting follows Trump’s announcement Tuesday that the U.S. plans to lift sanctions on Syria. Now, Trump has arrived in Qatar.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy about the president’s Middle East trip.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now