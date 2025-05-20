© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

European leaders rattled after Trump-Putin call does not advance Ukraine peace talks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT

President Trump talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours on Monday, but there’s no ceasefire in the works. European allies have suggested that Trump seemed deferential to Putin’s perspective on the Ukraine war.

We get the latest on the phone call and Putin’s ultimate objective in Ukraine with Sergey Radchenko, Cold War historian and Johns Hopkins Professor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now