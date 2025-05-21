© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

New Florida law targets unruly fan behavior at sporting events

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
A man is detained by police outside the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
A man is detained by police outside the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens.

The new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis makes it a third-degree felony to enter or remain in ticketed events of more than 5,000 people without authorization.

When it comes to major stadium events in Florida: no ticket, no dice. And don't even think about gate-crashing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a trespassing bill that targets unruly sports fans. 
 
The law (HB 1447) makes it a third-degree felony to enter or remain in ticketed events of more than 5,000 people without authorization. 
 
The law was crafted in response to the 2024 Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The international soccer match was delayed nearly 90 minutes as thousands of fans without tickets rushed past security and breached the venue.
 
The law took effect immediately.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

