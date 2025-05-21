New Florida law targets unruly fan behavior at sporting events

When it comes to major stadium events in Florida: no ticket, no dice. And don't even think about gate-crashing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a trespassing bill that targets unruly sports fans.



The law (HB 1447) makes it a third-degree felony to enter or remain in ticketed events of more than 5,000 people without authorization.



The law was crafted in response to the 2024 Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The international soccer match was delayed nearly 90 minutes as thousands of fans without tickets rushed past security and breached the venue.



The law took effect immediately.

