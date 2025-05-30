© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Amid job cuts, NOAA predicts another busy hurricane season

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:27 AM EDT

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration is predicting more hurricanes than usual this year, fresh on the heels of a devastating storm series in 2024. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has slashed about 900 jobs at NOAA.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with environment reporter Jenny Staletovich of member station WLRN in South Florida about the implications for storm forecasting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now