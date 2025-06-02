© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

'Helping Hands' digital game helps teens dealing with trauma

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

A digital game called “Helping Hands” is helping teenagers in conflict zones learn new methods to cope with trauma. The company Attensi — which usually makes  onboarding or harassment trainings for corporate clients — partnered with clinical psychologists to create it.

Host Robin Young speaks to Huw Newton-Hill, the North America general manager for Attensi, and Solfrid Raknes, a clinal psychologist with expertise in children in war zones who consulted on the game.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now