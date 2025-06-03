© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
In 'How to Lose Your Mother,' MSNBC pundit Molly Jong-Fast remembers her mom Erica Jong

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 3, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
The book cover of "How to Lose Your Mother" and author Molly Jong-Fast. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Marilyn Minter)
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with MSNBC commentator Molly Jong-Fast about her new book: “How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter’s Memoir.”

The book explores Jong-Fast’s troubled relationship with her mother, “Fear of Flying” author Erica Jong.

Book excerpt: ‘How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter’s Memoir’

By Molly Jong-Fast

From “How to Lose Your Mother” by Molly Jong-Fast, published by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2025 by Normal Girl Inc.

