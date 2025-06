As the July 8 deadline for President Trump’s tariffs loom, this week the U.S. firmed up a trade deal with the United Kingdom. Other nations are now trying to sort out new relationships, including the European Union and Canada. So far, though, Trump and his team have not relented for many.

Host Deborah Becker gets more on the state of talks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg.

