Fresh Air Weekend: Podcaster Dan Taberski; 'Seinfeld' writer Larry Charles

In 'Hysterical,' a podcaster unpacks a mysterious contagious illness among teen girls: Dan Taberski won a "Podcast of the Year" award for his investigation of a 2011 outbreak of tics and spasms in one high school. He's also the creator of the "Missing Richard Simmons" podcast.

Looking for summertime suspense? Turn up the heat with these 4 mystery novels: Maureen Corrigan recommends four great reads: El Dorado Drive, by Megan Abbott; The House on Buzzards Bay, by Dwyer Murphy; King of Ashes, by S.A. Cosby; and Murder Takes a Vacation, by Laura Lippman.

How Larry Charles went from selling jokes on the street to writing for 'Seinfeld': In his new memoir, Comedy Samurai, Charles reflects on his career in comedy — from writing for Seinfeld to directing Sacha Baron Cohen's films Borat and Brüno — and a recent near-death experience.

