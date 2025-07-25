© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics roundtable: Congress heads home

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

President Trump is on his way to Scotland for a five-day visit to his golf courses and to talk trade with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Reporters for the Wall Street Journal were kicked off that trip after the paper reported on Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. That scandal is not going away, even as Republican leaders dismissed Congress for its August recess early, to avoid a vote on releasing more files related to Epstein.

But like Trump, in the UK, lawmakers can’t escape questions about the scandal back in their districts.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker and Asma Khalid discuss the week’s political news with Ashley Parker, staff writer for The Atlantic, and David Weigel of Semafor.

Here & Now Newsroom
