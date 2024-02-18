Rain can't dampen spirits at the Collard Green Festival in St. Petersburg

Despite the forecast of persistent rain, thousands flocked to the historic “Deuces” neighborhood Saturday for the 2024 Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival.

An early morning shower at the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum caused a brief delay in the festival’s opening, but the skies remained clear until late afternoon, allowing most events to proceed amid high spirits.

Octavio Jones / WUSF Adrian Miller, The Soul Food Scholar, headlined the Collard Green Festival in St. Petersburg on Feb. 17, 2024.

The festival is an annual celebration of Black culture and is focused on improving the health and well-being of the Black community.

Headlining the festival this year was James Beard Award-winning author, Adrian Miller, The Soul Food Scholar, who captivated the audience with his insights and expertise.

Attendees also showed great enthusiasm for the festival’s expanded live entertainment lineup, featuring local rising songstress Shayann.

Octavio Jones / WUSF Shyann is a rising artist who has performed with Kelly Rowland from Destiny’s Child, performed at the Collard Green Festival in St. Petersburg on Feb. 17, 2024.

Community service organizations reported significant engagement, and many vendors experienced sell-out success, contributing to the positive atmosphere of the entire day.

The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is an annual event held every Presidents’ Day weekend, so mark your calendars for February 15, 2025.

Here is just a taste of what people experienced: