Rain can't dampen spirits at the Collard Green Festival in St. Petersburg

Despite persistent drizzle, thousands gathered for the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival.
Despite the forecast of persistent rain, thousands flocked to the historic “Deuces” neighborhood Saturday for the 2024 Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival.
An early morning shower at the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum caused a brief delay in the festival’s opening, but the skies remained clear until late afternoon, allowing most events to proceed amid high spirits.
The festival is an annual celebration of Black culture and is focused on improving the health and well-being of the Black community.
Headlining the festival this year was James Beard Award-winning author, Adrian Miller, The Soul Food Scholar, who captivated the audience with his insights and expertise.
Attendees also showed great enthusiasm for the festival’s expanded live entertainment lineup, featuring local rising songstress Shayann.
Community service organizations reported significant engagement, and many vendors experienced sell-out success, contributing to the positive atmosphere of the entire day.
The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is an annual event held every Presidents’ Day weekend, so mark your calendars for February 15, 2025.
Here is just a taste of what people experienced:
1 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Alberta Williams, 85, dances with Healing Fyah Dey during the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
2 of 25 — Gibbs Band Collard Green Festival 1.JPG
Members of the Gibbs High School band perform at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
3 of 25 — Cristol Collard Green Festival
Rapper Cristol performs at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival in St. Petersburg on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
4 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Even the youngsters had fun at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
5 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Rain couldn't hamper the enthusiasm of the thousands who attended the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
6 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Rain couldn't hamper the enthusiasm of the thousands who attended the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
7 of 25 — Collard Green festival
Veronica Williams, and Gayle Sims share a laugh during the Publix collard greens giveaway.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
8 of 25 — Gibbs High School Band Collard Green Festival
Members of the Gibbs High School Band perform at the Collard Green Festival in St. Petersburg on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
9 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Rain couldn't hamper the enthusiasm of the thousands who attended the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
10 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Collard greens were aplenty.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
11 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Rain couldn't hamper the enthusiasm of the thousands who attended the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
12 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Rain couldn't hamper the enthusiasm of the thousands who attended the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
13 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
An early morning shower caused a brief delay, but the skies remained clear until late afternoon at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
14 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Collard greens were the main attraction.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
15 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Vendors displayed their goods at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
16 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
An early morning shower caused a brief delay, but the skies remained clear until late afternoon at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
17 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Crowds showed their spirit at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
18 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Collard greens were aplenty.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
19 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
An early morning shower caused a brief delay, but the skies remained clear until late afternoon at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
20 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Rain couldn't dampen spirits at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
21 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Bands performed at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
22 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Even some ribs were cooked up at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
23 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Rain poncho were in order at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
24 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
There was plenty of celebration at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
25 of 25 — Collard Green Festival
Collard greens were aplenty during the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival on Feb. 17, 2024.
