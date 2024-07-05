The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.
Encore: Authors Lauren Groff, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Dick Batchelor
This week on a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup, we spoke with three authors — novelist Lauren Groff, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and former Florida lawmaker Dick Batchelor about free expression, leadership and discovering civility again.
In a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup's special 'summer reading' edition from May 24, we spoke with three authors – historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, novelist Lauren Groff, and former Florida lawmaker Dick Batchelor.
We delved into free expression, leadership and discovering civility again.
Guests:
- Lauren Groff, Florida-based novelist and owner of The Lynx bookstore.
- Doris Kearns Goodwin, American biographer and historian.
- Dick Batchelor, author and former member of the Florida House of Representatives.
