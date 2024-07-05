© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Encore: Authors Lauren Groff, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Dick Batchelor

WLRN Public Media
Published July 5, 2024 at 8:06 PM EDT
A white, one-story building with a window. Black capitalized serif letters on two of the building's walls read "The Lynx Bookstore." Next to the window is a large painting of a brown lynx's face and paw.
Cooper Dean
Lauren Groff opened her own bookstore in Gainesville called The Lynx, in response to book bans across the state.

This week on a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup, we spoke with three authors — novelist Lauren Groff, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and former Florida lawmaker Dick Batchelor about free expression, leadership and discovering civility again.

We delved into free expression, leadership and discovering civility again.

Guests:

  • Lauren Groff, Florida-based novelist and owner of The Lynx bookstore.
  • Doris Kearns Goodwin, American biographer and historian. 
  • Dick Batchelor, author and former member of the Florida House of Representatives.

