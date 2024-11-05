A new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts showcases Audubon's lifelike birds

If you’re a nature or bird enthusiast, you’ll be interested in a new exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts.

The collection, Audubon’s Birds of America , debuted on Oct. 19 at the downtown St. Petersburg museum .

It features over 40 of famed artist and naturalist John James Audubon ’s hand-drawn prints of a variety of birds, in his signature lifelike style, accompanied by some of his original books and additional ephemera.

In collaboration with the National Museum of Scotland, the MFA team helped prepare several pieces for their inaugural public display. Many paintings had never been exposed to light before, and underwent years of conservation treatment, according to Chief Curator Stanton Thomas.

Thomas said the collection has had great success so far, partially owing to its relevance in Florida.

“I think it particularly has great resonance for people because of climate change. I mean, one of the things we worry about all the time is the conservation of the natural world,” he said.

Audubon painted in vivid colors, and it was a stylistic choice that Thomas wanted to highlight when preparing the collection for display.

“They’re really rich, beautiful, deep colors that are meant to evoke that period of development, before the frosted had been cut,” Thomas said.

1 of 4 — Audubon gallery MFA.jpg Patrons of the Museum of Fine Arts viewing the Audubon's Birds of America collection on Friday, Nov. 1. Mahika Kukday / WUSF 2 of 4 — Audubon snowy owls MFA.jpg John James Audubon's depiction of snowy owls on display in the MFA's exhibition. Mahika Kukday / WUSF 3 of 4 — Audubon birds screens.jpg A digital display in the Audubon gallery's entrance. MFA chief curator Stanton Thomas said that Audubon is a household icon in America, and that "we tend to overlook the fact that these were really revolutionary things of just the very highest quality and the greatest artistic vision when they were produced." Mahika Kukday / WUSF 4 of 4 — Audubon viewers 1 MFA.jpg Chief curator Stanton Thomas said that the gallery’s “deep greens, deep blues and jewel tones,” were specifically chosen to compliment Audubon’s careful color choices. Mahika Kukday / WUSF

Additionally, Thomas emphasized that the Scotland team was very encouraging of the MFA’s ambitions to expand the exhibition beyond just the artwork.

“Then we also have activities where you, like Audubon, can try as much as possible as match the colors of the birds and the foliage around them. So there's several really fun, engaging activities for...children of all ages,” he said.

There’s also an interactive map of the 1830s, where you can follow Audubon’s exploration path, as well as other informational tidbits scattered throughout the gallery.

Darcy Schuller, chief strategy officer, said that they hope the Museum can serve as a place of calm for Floridians after the stress of the past hurricane-packed months. She also wishes that the new collection will help people connect with native wildlife.

The Museum of Fine Arts has partnered with the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center , “for visitors to experience the birds that are native to this area and see them out in the wild,” Schuller said.

The experience also includes a docent-led tour of the Audubon collection.

The collection tells the story of his life, career and his complex legacy. For example, while Audubon was a great conservationist and often expressed worry for the survival of the species he drew, Thomas said he also hunted thousands of birds.

You can visit Audubon’s Birds of America at the Museum of Fine Arts until Feb. 16, 2025.