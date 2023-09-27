© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shooting at a Largo auto shop wounds at least 2 people, police say

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT
The front of a Largo police vehicle.
Largo Police Department
/
Facebook
Largo police say officers responded Wednesday to reports of a shooting at Stout’s Auto Service.

Authorities say a shooting at a Florida auto shop has wounded at least two people. Dozens of police officers responded to the scene Wednesday at Stout’s Auto Service in Largo.

At least two people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at a Florida auto shop that drew dozens of police officers to the scene, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Stout’s Auto Service, Largo police said in a news release. Largo is located just west of Tampa.

One of the wounded was identified as the shooting suspect, and the other person was an employee at the auto shop, Largo Police Chief Mike Loux said during a news conference. Investigators didn't immediately say how the shooting suspect was related to the repair shop or what prompted the shooting.

Local television news footage showed police vehicles surrounding the area.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Tags
Courts / Law Largo
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now