Dakin Dairy Farm in Myakka City will remain in the family

A large dairy farm in Manatee County will be passed down to the next generation.

Dakin Dairy Farm in Myakka City has been owned and operated by Jerry Dakin for more than 20 years. He announced in November he wanted to sell.

And now, four of his nephews have stepped up to take it over.

In a Facebook post, the farm announced Jason, Garrett, Grant and Ethan Dakin as its new owners. Jerry Dakin said in the post his nephews will use new technologies to expand Dakin Dairy's product line.

"I'm not going anywhere but I'm happy to see the next generation of farmers dedicated to growing agriculture in our community, our state and our country," Jerry Dakin continued. "The Dakins see this as a win-win for the farm and the community."

Dakin Dairy has about 3,000 cattle and spans 350 acres. It includes a dairy processing plant, as well as a farm store selling milk and cheese.

The farm has long been a popular spot for agritourism and a destination for school field trips.

In 2022, the farm was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The storm killed over 200 cows, destroyed three open air shelters and blew parts of the roofs off five barns.

Jerry Dakin, who has run the farm for 23 years and whose father, Pete, began farming in Parrish in the 1960s, said in November that repairs to the farm have since been completed.