Port Tampa Bay and other Florida ports will feel the impact of the dockworkers' strike

Four busy Florida ports will see direct impacts from an International Longshoremen’s Association strike for higher wages that began Tuesday.

Port Tampa Bay, JAXPORT in Jacksonville, Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, and PortMiami are among ports along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts where tens of thousands of union members halted work in the dispute with the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents shipping lines, terminal operators and port authorities.

“We hope there will be a quick resolution, and all containerized cargo operations can return to business as usual,” Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris said in a prepared statement.

The Florida Ports Council said the strike predominantly will affect containerized cargo, which can include items such as clothing, furniture, automobiles, construction and hurricane supplies, medical supplies and perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables and seafoods.

The council said in a news release that it has “a genuine concern about getting much needed supplies to storm-ravaged communities in Florida and up the Eastern seaboard.”

The strike isn’t expected to affect bulk cargo, which generally is not shipped in such things as containers, specialty cargo, fuel or cruises, the council said.

“The ILA intends for the demonstrations to continue round the clock, 24/7, for as long as it takes for the United States Maritime Alliance to meet the demands of ILA rank-and-file members,” the union said in a news release.

Among the demands are an annual $5-an-hour increase over the course of the next six-year contract, provisions against the introduction of automation or semi-automation and royalties on containers.

President Joe Biden pointed to Hurricane Helene relief efforts in calling for the union and the maritime alliance to reach an agreement and get workers back on the job.

“As our nation climbs out of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, dockworkers will play an essential role in getting communities the resources they need. Now is not the time for ocean carriers to refuse to negotiate a fair wage for these essential workers while raking in record profits,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden added that his administration “will be monitoring for any price gouging activity that benefits foreign ocean carriers.”



About one-third of the business at JAXPORT is expected to be affected, according to the Jacksonville port.

Port Everglades anticipates delays at two of its five terminals and said the union is involved with about 41 percent of cargo operations.

“The negotiations between the ILA and USMX (the maritime alliance) focus on some containerized cargo activities and should not affect the majority of activity taking place at Port Everglades, such as the movement of petroleum products, aggregate materials and cement, and our cruise activity,” Port Everglades said on its website.