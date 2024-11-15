Matt Gaetz's nomination for attorney general sparks bipartisan concerns

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped four Florida Republicans to high-level roles in his administration. None of them have gotten as much national attention as his decision to select now-former Panhandle Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz to be the U.S. Attorney General.

Trump’s decision to tap Gaetz has turned heads. One of those surprised was Florida Democrat political consultant Steve Schale, who first met Gaetz when he was a lawmaker in the state legislature. He said he was bombarded by texts after the Gaetz announcement.

“I was just driving down the road, and my phone is sitting on my lap just, you know, exploding like something literally wrong with it. And I think when I counted, I had something like 80 text messages, and maybe 10 or 15 minutes. And was comical about it was, didn't matter if they were Republican or Democrat, every text message was the same, like, ‘oh my god, what is this,’” he said.

Gaetz’s nomination has been met with harsh condemnation from a myriad of quarters, from legal organizations who worry about his thin legal resume, to the conservative editorial magazine the National Review—which labeled him as quote: “unconfirmable.” And then there are Democrats like Orlando State Representative Anna Eskamani, who points to the ongoing sex trafficking allegations Gaetz has dealt with for years.

“One of the most horrifying picks for attorney general, I think, in modern American history. Matt Gaetz is not qualified to be the attorney general. And I think what's even more concerning is that he's under investigation, and so the idea that someone who is potentially breaking the law would be charged with upholding the law is nonsensical,” she said.

The Justice Department closed an investigation into the allegations with no charges filed, while a Congressional House ethics probe appears to be at a standstill since Gaetz resigned from the chamber upon his attorney general nomination. It’s unclear whether the results of that probe will be released.

Gaetz has been a staunch supporter of President-elect Trump, even at times angering many in his own party. Still, many Florida Republicans, including state GOP Chair Evan Power, have stood by the firebrand.

“Matt has been a long-term friend of mine. I think he's extremely qualified as a lawyer and will represent the state of Florida well as attorney general and serve our country well,” he said.

Aside from Gaetz, three other Republicans, Marco Rubio, Michael Waltz, and Susie Wiles, have been tapped for roles in the Trump Administration. Power said that speaks to how dominant Florida Republicans have been in charting the course for conservatives.

“Florida has become the Conservative leader for the nation. And so, when people look around and look for conservative leadership, and people who get the job done, they want a Floridian to do the job. You know, I think that the saying has been. If you need a job done, you send a Florida man or woman,” he said.

University of Central Florida Political Science Professor Aubrey Jewett said Florida Republicans are doing well but thinks the number of appointments from the Sunshine state has more to do with Trump currently calling Florida home and wanting to surround himself with people he knows are loyal.

“I think you know, you combine the fact that Trump actually lives here with the fact that we have so many Republicans that live here and are very supportive of Trump, that's why you're seeing a number of Floridians being picked for spots in his administration,” he said.

Of the Florida appointees that need U.S. Senate approval, Gaetz may be the only one to face difficulty getting confirmed. Some senators have expressed everything from skepticism to outright rejection of him due to his positions on everything from ousting former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to backing January 6th protestors.

Republicans have a 53-seat lead in the chamber meaning four people in his own party would have to turn their back on Gaetz for him to not be confirmed.

