Protest held outside DeSantis' Apopka event over Florida's immigration policies

Gov. Ron DeSantis was met by dozens of people Tuesday protesting new immigration laws and policies in Florida as he left a press conference in Apopka.

As the governor's car left the event, dozens of people were waiting for him and called on him to stop using taxpayer money to fund federal immigration raids and deportations.

Rene Gomez was among them. He said deportations have torn his community apart, and DeSantis has the power to make it stop.

"Just last week, I saw a father get deported, and his teenage daughter and father just cried and wept, and there's nothing they can do," said Gomez.

Gomez said that protesting outside the event, and as DeSantis drove by, was crucial, to make voices heard and to speak for others in their community who can't as they fear deportation.

"It's incredible that he doesn't recognize the labor and the work that immigrants bring. So we figured, if he's not paying attention, maybe come where he's at. Unfortunately, he didn't want to speak with us, and we try to speak for those who are too scared to speak right now," said Gomez.

Corey Hill was with Gomez. He said that not only are the actions being taken against people without legal status are inhumane, but also not good for the economy. It's not how he wants his tax dollars being used.

"We want our money used for affirmative goods, health care, housing, things that benefit the community, not used to strengthen the ICE deportation machine, to do things like, you know, expand the detention capacity at the Orange County Jail," said Hill.

DeSantis was at the upscale Highland Manor in Apopka to sign a bill (HB 999), making gold and silver legal tender in the state, which protesters called tone deaf.

At least 30% of Apopka residents identify as Hispanic or Latino. It is also home to several immigrants rights groups like the Hope CommUnity Center and Farmworkers Association.

On May 1, DeSantis announced the "largest joint immigration operation in Florida history," in which 1,120 people were arrested over a weekend.

According to the DeSantis administration, the majority of the people arrested were from Latin American countries:

Inside Highland Manor, Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a bill making gold and silver legal tender.





437 from Guatemala.

280 from Mexico.

153 from Honduras.

48 from Venezuela.

24 from El Salvador.

178 from elsewhere.

The governor said these efforts are needed to make the state safer and has called on the Legislature to pass strict immigration laws to assist the federal government in its sweeping immigration efforts.

Danielle Prieur / CFPM DeSantis supporters listen as the governor explains HB 999 inside The Highland Manor.

His administration said Operation Tidal Wave arrested "various violent offenders, gang members, sex offenders, fugitives from justice and those who pose significant public safety threats. Arrests include members of several different notoriously violent foreign terrorist organizations such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Brown Pride Aztecas, Barrio Azteca, Surenos (sur-13) and 18th Street Gang."

But experts warn that these immigration actions could increase crime as people in the country illegally are afraid to report illegal activity to law enforcement.

