© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida's attorney general cautions Miami commissioners to not change election dates

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published June 26, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT
People walk past a Vote sign on the first day of early voting in the general election, Oct. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
People walk past a voting precinct in Miami in 2024.

James Uthmeier issued a warning as commissioners prepared to move municipal elections to even-numbered years and align with federal votes, hoping to improve turnout and save money.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Wednesday told Miami city commissioners that if they vote to change election days from 2025 to 2026 they may face repercussions with his office.

Uthmeier on Wednesday issued a legal opinion in response to the city attorney's argument that a commission ordinance would permit the move. He rebutted the opinion, arguing rescheduling will invite potential legal action.

"You should immediately cease the process of enacting the ordinance to move the date of municipal elections and change the terms of office for elected officials in the city of Miami," Uthmeier wrote. "If you nevertheless move forward with the proposed ordinance, my office reserves the right to consider all available actions to prevent this violation of law from occurring."

READ MORE: City of Miami moves toward shifting elections and enacting lifetime term limits

Miami commissioners are scheduled to meet Thursday for a final vote on a proposal to move local elections in the city to even-numbered years.

The idea is to increase voter participation in local politics by aligning municipal elections with federal ones. The change would also save the city money because it would not have to pay to send out ballots and set up voting sites for odd-year elections.

Others are also opposed to the proposal because they contend it would cancel this November's election and give incumbent commissioners and Mayor Francis Suarez an extra year in office.

Some city residents have spoken at public meetings to say this question should be decided by voters in a ballot question, not by the elected officials it stands to benefit.

The ordinance was passed on first reading with a 3-2 vote at the last commission meeting. Commissioners will have a final say on the item Thursday.
Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Politics MiamiJames UthmeierElections
Joshua Ceballos
Related Stories
  1. Federal judge finds Florida Attorney General Uthmeier in contempt over immigration law
  2. Florida attorney general issues subpoenas to hospitals for probe into price transparency
  3. Florida's AG sues Chinese maker of patient monitors, alleging cybersecurity risks
  4. Florida is moving ahead with 'Alligator Alcatraz,' despite widespread pushback
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now