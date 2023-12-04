What to know about Tampa's ReliaQuest and Gasparilla bowl matchups

The ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on News Year's Day will feature a quarterback who has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate, and two teams that are making a rare appearance at Raymond James Stadium.

Meanwhile, UCF will be making the short trip from Orlando to face Georgia Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 22.

The ReliaQuest Bowl will match the No. 13-ranked LSU Tigers (9-3) of the Southeastern Conference against the unranked Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) of the Big Ten.

This will be the first time that either team will be playing in the bowl game, and just the third ReliaQuest Bowl for LSU.

“We are thrilled to extend invitations to Louisiana State University and the University of Wisconsin to play in this year’s ReliaQuest Bowl,” ReliaQuest Bowl Chair Chris Roederer said Sunday in a news release. “These are two high quality teams that we expect will produce an exceptional match-up that fans are really going to enjoy.

"We look forward to hosting the teams and their fans and ensure they will have an amazing experience at the game and enjoying the dynamic Tampa Bay area.”

The Tigers are looking to reach 10 wins in their second season under Brian Kelly. The Badgers earned their 22nd consecutive bowl berth after winning seven games in their first full season under Coach Luke Fickell.

LSU is led by Jayden Daniels, who is in the Heisman conversation after throwing for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Daniels has also run for 1,134 yards and 10 more scores.

“A SEC-Big Ten matchup always creates a lot of excitement, but facing a Wisconsin team led by a great coach in Luke Fickell makes this bowl game even more attractive,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said in the release. “Wisconsin has a great tradition with a tremendous fan base. I know both teams are excited to be in Tampa during New Year’s to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl.”

LSU has the nation's top scoring offense, averaging 46.4 points game. They also lead in total offense (547.8 yards).

Wisconsin is led by Braelon Allen, who ran for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He has rushed for 100 yards in five games, and run for four touchdowns in his last two games.]

“We’re extremely excited to be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl," Fickell said in the release. “It’s a great opportunity for our young men who have battled throughout this season and to get closure for what they have done, not just for our seniors but for our entire program. We’re really excited about coming to Tampa for a great bowl game.”

The game begins at noon and will be televised on ESPN2. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, Priority membership seats are available directly through the ReliaQuest Bowl office at (813) 874-BOWL

Gasparilla Bowl

The UCF Knights (6-6) of the Big 12 Conference will be making their sixth appearance in this bowl game —even though it's been under different titles over the years — when they face Georgia Tech (6-6) of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Dec. 22 at Raymond James Stadium.

The Knights became bowl-eligible with a victory over Houston, while Georgia Tech won four of its last six ACC games.

The Knights are led by running back RJ Harvey, who ranked third in the Big 12 with 1,296 yards rushing while scoring 16 touchdowns. Senior defensive back Jaylon King also ranks 16th nationally with four interceptions along with 68 tackles and eight pass breakups.

Georgia Tech quarterback passed for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns, and rushed for 648 yards and another nine scores.

The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Gasparilla Bowl website.

