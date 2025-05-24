Florida's Memorial Day Weekend forecast

Florida has officially received the memo that many places have entered the rainy season. Rain and storm development will be directly tied to the sea breeze this Memorial Day Weekend. So, if you are visiting outside a nearby tropical storm or hurricane, know this is the typical daily pattern throughout the summer months.

Afternoon severe storm threat across North Florida.

THIS IS THE SEA BREEZE! Check out how the sea breeze develops on both coasts, and it crashes right over Central Florida on Sunday. Some of these storms will be strong to severe.

Please stay alert. pic.twitter.com/I4yHFzdh8p — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) May 24, 2025

On Sunday, the biggest threat for more organized severe storms will be along the I-10 corridor from Tallahassee to Jacksonville. Damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible in the afternoon through the early evening.

Sun safety: Don't forget the sunscreen.

A surface high-pressure system is over the western Atlantic, providing winds from the south-southeast that will continue to bring heat and moisture to Florida. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, there is still a high-pressure system in the western Caribbean, bringing sinking air that will intensify the heat over the Peninsula. Scorching temperatures in the afternoon will feel even hotter in many areas, especially inland and over the western regions, reaching the triple digits.

1 of 4 — Snip20250524_9.png 2 of 4 — Snip20250524_10.png 3 of 4 — Snip20250524_11.png 4 of 4 — Snip20250524_12.png

Although the current rip risk is not high across Florida, swimmers are still advised to check any flags that might be up at the beach they are visiting. If you plan to be outdoors, stay hydrated, drink water throughout the day — don't wait until you're thirsty — and use sunscreen. The UV index is very high and dangerous.

