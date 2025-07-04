© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A tropical depression forms along the Carolina coastline, moving away from Florida

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published July 4, 2025 at 5:41 PM EDT
National Hurricane Center
/
Courtesy

Although Tropical Depression Three is expected to travel out of Florida's way, we can still expect some rain this weekend.

A tropical depression has formed off of the southeast U.S. coast about 150 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of South Carolina due to Tropical Depression Three, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"A slow motion toward the north-northwest is expected through Saturday, followed by a motion toward the north Saturday night and Sunday," the hurricane center said.

The center of the depression is expected to move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Sunday morning.

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter data shows maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is expected, as the system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Saturday.

Although the tropical depression is expected to move away from Florida, we might still expect some rain this weekend.

Meteorologists with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network say there will still be plenty of moisture pulling over parts of Florida on Saturday, which will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms.

"The threat of the heaviest rains will be concentrated across the central portion of the peninsula, where flash floods may develop. Although rainfall could reach up to 4 inches, especially between Fort Myers and the Tampa Bay Area, parts of inland Central Florida, such as Orlando, Ocala, and Daytona Beach, could also experience some flooding," according to FPREN.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 60 percent chance of rain for the Tampa region Friday night, and an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday.

Weather tropical depression2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
