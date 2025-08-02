Storytelling, Do-It-Yourself Adventures, Science, Medicine, Pop Culture, News and More Joy
WUSF Launches All-New Weekend Schedule on August 2, 2025
WUSF 89.7 is rolling out a refreshed weekend lineup, bringing Tampa Bay a mix of storytelling, science, pop culture, DIY adventures, and news — all curated for curious minds.
Weekdays focus on news, but weekends are for discovery and delight. Enjoy listener favorites like The Moth, This American Life, Snap Judgment, Radiolab, Hidden Brain, TED Radio Hour, and Climate One. Science Friday now airs Sundays too!
New DIY programming includes Travel with Rick Steves, The Splendid Table, and the debut of This Old House Radio, packed with home improvement tips and stories.
Fans of medicine get The Pulse and The People’s Pharmacy, while news lovers can still count on Weekend Edition, All Things Considered, Latino USA, Reveal, and On the Media.
For a lighter touch, don’t miss Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me, now with an extra Saturday airing.
New to the lineup: The Sam Sanders Show, It’s Been a Minute, and Wild Card — blending news, pop culture, and surprising conversations.
And wrapping up your Saturday nights: Tiny Desk Radio, showcasing standout performances from NPR’s famed concert series.
It's Been A Minute
Has it been a minute since you heard a thought-provoking conversation about culture? Brittany Luse wants to help. Each week, she takes the things everyone's talking about and, in conversation with her favorite creators, tastemakers, and experts, gives you new ways to think about them. Beyond the obvious takes. Because culture doesn't happen by accident.
Wild Card
There are interview podcasts and then there's Wild Card. Rachel Martin rips up the typical interview script and invites guests to answer questions they've never been asked before about life's biggest questions. Actors, writers and musicians open up about their fears, their joys and how they've built meaning from experience – all with the help of a very special deck of cards.
The Sam Sanders Show
The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW is your guide to entertainment. Find out what makes your favorite artists tick, dissect the trends that shape our culture, or just make sense of that random meme you can’t stop thinking about. Join us every week to unpack the pop culture we love.
Sam Sanders is an award-winning podcast and radio host. He’s been named best podcast host by both The Ambies and the iHeart Podcast Awards. He was one of the founding hosts of The NPR Politics Podcast and the host who launched both It’s Been A Minute from NPR and Into It from Vulture. He currently co-hosts Vibe Check.
Tiny Desk Radio
Tiny Desk Radio is a new, hour-long program from NPR Music that brings the popular Tiny Desk Concert series to public radio stations. Hosted by Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre, the show features performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories, all centered around the intimate Tiny Desk concerts. It expands the reach of Tiny Desk, making it accessible to a wider audience through public radio airwaves.
This Old House Radio Hour
This Old House Radio Hour is your new destination for all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week we tackle your home repair questions, share expert advice, and bring you incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation. From historic restorations to practical fixes, we celebrate the art of doing things right.