WUSF 89.7 is rolling out a refreshed weekend lineup, bringing Tampa Bay a mix of storytelling, science, pop culture, DIY adventures, and news — all curated for curious minds.

Weekdays focus on news, but weekends are for discovery and delight. Enjoy listener favorites like The Moth, This American Life, Snap Judgment, Radiolab, Hidden Brain, TED Radio Hour, and Climate One. Science Friday now airs Sundays too!

New DIY programming includes Travel with Rick Steves, The Splendid Table, and the debut of This Old House Radio, packed with home improvement tips and stories.

Fans of medicine get The Pulse and The People’s Pharmacy, while news lovers can still count on Weekend Edition, All Things Considered, Latino USA, Reveal, and On the Media.

For a lighter touch, don’t miss Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me, now with an extra Saturday airing.

New to the lineup: The Sam Sanders Show, It’s Been a Minute, and Wild Card — blending news, pop culture, and surprising conversations.

And wrapping up your Saturday nights: Tiny Desk Radio, showcasing standout performances from NPR’s famed concert series.

