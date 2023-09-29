WUSF introduces a new logo for its 60th anniversary

WUSF is introducing a new logo as it celebrates its 60th anniversary as the NPR station for the greater Tampa Bay Region.

The new design was based on audience interviews about the station and about the region. The logos for WUSF and it's classical music station, WSMR, feature a design and color pallet that reflect images common in those conversations: home, place and story.

WSMR is WUSF's 24-hour classical music station heard online and on air at 103.9 FM and 89.1 FM.

The shape illustrates the station's local reach over the airwaves.

WUSF includes the NPR logo in its new brand to emphasize its important partnership with the network.

WUSF General Manager JoAnn Urofsky said that along with community input, the new branding was created in collaboration with our updated mission, vision and values.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we are committed to becoming an integral part of your community. We will work diligently to understand your needs, be present in your neighborhoods, and share in your triumphs and struggles," Urofsky said. "WUSF is your home for growth and inspiration, where comfort and integrity walk hand in hand.”

WUSF's websites and social media platforms will start adopting the changes, followed by its mobile app, NPR One App, and print materials.

