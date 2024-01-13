© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

21 Savage drops first solo album in over 5 years

authorBy Rodney Carmichael
publishedDateHeading January 13, 2024 at 5:33 PM EST

NPR'S Andrew Limbong talks to Rodney Carmichael about rapper 21 Savage's new album, American Dream.

Copyright 2024 NPR
tagsHeading
All Things Considered
Rodney Carmichael
Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now