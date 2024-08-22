Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to make case for swing state voters at DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her Democratic National Convention speech will lay out the case for Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy from the perspective of a swing state governor.

In an interview with the Michigan Public Radio Network, she said that includes sharing the sense of optimism among Democrats with the new ticket of Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz heading into November.

“We know that there’s a lot of positivity and energy and happy warriors here,” she said. “What we need to do is be ready on Friday to get back into our states and have those conversations, turn out the vote, get people registered and that’s what I’m trying to convey to everyone here.”

Currently serving her second term, Whitmer has overseen a Democratic surge in the divided state. Her reelection two years ago was fueled by outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion rights and capitalized on a Michigan Republican Party in disarray.

In the interview, Whitmer also addressed Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza, an issue dividing Democrats in Michigan, which has one of the largest Arab-American populations in the nation.

Whitmer said Harris may be in a better position to bridge that divide now that she is the nominee.

“I appreciate the fact that the Harris-Walz campaign has been very intentional about having conversations with people who hadn’t been a part of a conversation with the Biden campaign,” she said.

Former President Donald Trump has made four visits to Michigan this year in an effort to boost Republican turnout. He made a campaign stop in the outskirts of metro Detroit on Tuesday.

Flanked by law enforcement officers, Trump talked about public safety and immigration, but also veered into jobs and the economy and predicted the demise of the domestic auto industry if he loses the November election.

“Every auto worker here will be out of a job within three years if I’m not elected -- every auto worker in this state,” he said. “They’re all going to be made in China.”

Other Michiganders who addressed the convention this week include U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is facing GOP candidate Mike Rogers in the general election.

