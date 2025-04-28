One dead, several injured after Clearwater Ferry is struck by hit-and-run boat, police say

One person has died and at least a dozen people were injured Sunday when a recreational boat crashed into the Clearwater Ferry off the Memorial Causeway Bridge and then fled the scene, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that there were multiple injuries and the crash had been declared “a mass casualty incident” by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department due to the number of injuries.

The U.S. Coast Guard said 12 people were taken to a local hospital.

The deceased and injured were among the 43 passengers and two crew workers aboard the Clearwater Ferry, a service operated by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

Authorities did not provide any information about the person who died.

The boat that fled was identified by a law enforcement agency, according to a social media post from the city of Clearwater. No other information about the boat was provided.

The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway bridge and everyone aboard was removed.

The Coast Guard said in a social media post that on-scene reports indicate that all 45 people on the ferry and all six people on the boat were accounted for.

The collision was reported to authorities at 8:43 p.m. Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing.

Police cautioned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.

The Coast Guard said the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The collision occurred on the last day of the Sugar Sand Festival, a 17-day sand sculpting festival on Clearwater Beach.