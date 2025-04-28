© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
One dead, several injured after Clearwater Ferry is struck by hit-and-run boat, police say

By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2025 at 1:08 AM EDT
Updated April 28, 2025 at 9:55 AM EDT
Rescue workers gather at the Seminole Boat ramp north of where a boat crashed into the ferry causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Clearwater, Fla.
Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times
/
AP
Rescue workers gather at the Seminole Boat ramp north of where a boat crashed into the Clearwater Ferry, causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway bridge, on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The deceased and injured were among 45 people aboard the Clearwater Ferry. The crash was declared “a mass casualty incident” by Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

One person has died and at least a dozen people were injured Sunday when a recreational boat crashed into the Clearwater Ferry off the Memorial Causeway Bridge and then fled the scene, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that there were multiple injuries and the crash had been declared “a mass casualty incident” by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department due to the number of injuries.

The U.S. Coast Guard said 12 people were taken to a local hospital.

The deceased and injured were among the 43 passengers and two crew workers aboard the Clearwater Ferry, a service operated by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

Authorities did not provide any information about the person who died.

The boat that fled was identified by a law enforcement agency, according to a social media post from the city of Clearwater. No other information about the boat was provided.

The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway bridge and everyone aboard was removed.

The Coast Guard said in a social media post that on-scene reports indicate that all 45 people on the ferry and all six people on the boat were accounted for.

The collision was reported to authorities at 8:43 p.m. Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing.

Police cautioned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.

The Coast Guard said the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The collision occurred on the last day of the Sugar Sand Festival, a 17-day sand sculpting festival on Clearwater Beach.
