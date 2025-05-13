London police arrest suspect for fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's old home

LONDON — Someone set fire to the door of a house British Prime Minister Keir Starmer used to live in, and police say they've arrested a 21-year-old suspect.

London's Metropolitan Police say the man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a series of arson attacks in northern London. He remains in custody.

The first fire took place Thursday last week, targeting a vehicle. The second was Sunday, with a fire at the entrance of a property associated with Starmer. And the third fire was reported at 1:35am Monday at a house where Starmer lived before he became prime minister.

Starmer moved out of that house and into his official residence at 10 Downing Street when he was elected prime minister last July. It's believed to be rented out to tenants since then.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

The London Fire Brigade responded to Monday's fire, and said there was damage to the entryway.

Police say the suspect was detained in connection with Monday's fire, "on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life." Authorities are investigating whether he's linked to the other two fires.

Counter-terrorism officials are leading the investigation. Police say that's as "a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure."

British lawmakers' safety is a serious concern after two murders in recent years. A politician from Starmer's center-left Labour Party, Jo Cox, was killed in 2016 by a white supremacist. Five years later, a Conservative lawmaker, David Amess, was stabbed to death while meeting with voters in eastern England. Amess' killer was inspired by Islamic State propaganda.

NPR producer Fatima Al-Kassab contributed to this report.

