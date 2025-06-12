Pulse massacre survivors and victims' families begin first and last visit to site

A series of carefully organized visits to the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting site in Orlando by survivors and family members of those killed began Wednesday afternoon and is continuing daily through Saturday.

The families have this opportunity to visit the former LGBTQ+ nightclub for the first time before it's demolished and the city builds a permanent memorial.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media / Central Florida Public Media Donna Wyche said the visits are not about closure but are part of "the journey of grief" for survivors and family members.

Orlando Outreach Coordinator Donna Wyche said many of the families want to go inside before it's gone. In the nine years since the June 12, 2016, shooting, families did not have the chance to do that.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media / Central Florida Public Media The lawn outside the Pulse site was decorated with patriotic flags on Wednesday morning.

About 250 people are participating in the visits. The city is bringing them over in small groups by bus after helping them prepare at a hotel. Among them are family members of 25 of the 49 people killed by the gunman.

"We've heard them," Wyche said. "We've listened to them, and they've said very clearly ... we want to see it for one last time before it's gone. We want to be in that sacred place one more time where our loved ones took their last breath and it's, it is part of the journey of grief."

Family members will be able to stand in the very spot where their loved one died and see the bullet holes in the walls.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media / Central Florida Public Media Christine Leinonen, who lost her son Christopher Andrew Leinonen in the Pulse massacre, spoke with reporters after visiting the site on Wednesday. Joe Byrnes/Central Florida Public Media

"You know, the range of emotions is very wide," Wyche said Wednesday morning. "Some people will get here and won't be able to go in. Some people will stay outside. Some people may not get off the bus. We're prepared for anything and everything."

That includes having counselors on the bus. And city officials said FBI victim specialists will walk with those visiting the site.

Christine Leinonen came over with the second group Wednesday. She lost her 32-year-old son, Christopher Andrew Leinonen, in the shooting.

"I would have regretted it if I didn't go through it," she said afterward, "and I needed to see where my son took his last breath. It's as simple as that, and as painful as it is, it's nowhere near as painful as what my son experienced that night."

Leinonen remains strongly critical of the former club owners, the police response, and the FBI's failure to stop the shooter beforehand.

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media