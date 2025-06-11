Survivor and family visits to the Pulse site are set to begin

Many survivors and family members of people killed in a mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub nine years ago will go inside the building for the first time this week.

The visits begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through Saturday.

This Thursday -- June 12 -- makes nine years since the early morning mass shooting at the LGBTQ+ club. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 injured by the gunman.

The shooter was killed at the scene.

Now, as the city of Orlando works toward a permanent memorial, it has carefully organized these visits to the Pulse site. It will prepare the visitors ahead of time at a hotel and bus them over and back in the small groups.

City spokeswoman Ashley Papagni said about 250 people -- survivors and family members -- have signed on to participate. That includes representatives of 25 of the 49 people slain.

Staff have coordinated with local news organizations to protect the privacy of those who don't want media attention.

The first visits will begin after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Before then, FBI officials have arranged to answer family members' questions in private. The agency has completed its investigative work and is wrapping up the case.

