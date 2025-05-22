© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
What’s next for Louisville Police reform as federal oversight ends?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:38 AM EDT

The Department of Justice is now moving to back off plans to oversee policy change at police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville. These consent decrees came after the high-profile police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with Roberto Roldan, a city politics and government reporter at Louisville Public Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

US / WorldHere & Now
