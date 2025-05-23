Things to do for Memorial Day weekend across the greater Tampa Bay area

Memorial Day 2025 is on Monday, May 26. The federal holiday is designated to honor and mourn the service members who have died in the line of duty. The day also signals an unofficial start to summer.

From commemorations to free admissions to Florida's state parks, below are some events you can check out over the long weekend:

Ceremonies

Hillsborough County's Memorial Day Observance

The county is holding its observance a day early on Sunday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans museum.

Address: 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, 33619

The outdoor ceremony will have the annual "Garden of Gold" pictorial flags to honor local Gold Star Family members. This year, there will also be an enormous American flag soaring more than 150 feet over the park's entrance, according to a release.

Other features include:



Col. Jeff J. Mrazik, Commander, 6th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base

Retired U.S. Army Col. Alfred "Al" Carter, Chief of Staff, Florida Department of Veteran Affairs

Additions to the "Garden of Gold" tribute flags depicting fallen service members

Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC), rifle salute, and taps

On-site resources for Veterans and military families

There will be refreshments following the ceremony, and you can also visit the monuments. Hillsborough County's Veterans Memorial Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission and parking.

Sarasota Memorial Day Parade

The parade will be on Monday in downtown Sarasota. It will start at Main Street and Osprey Avenue and end at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, which is at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue. The park is where a ceremony will be help at 11 a.m.

Time: May 26, parade at 10 a.m. and ceremony at 11 a.m.

Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg

There will be a free community event on Monday, May 26 with programming starting at 11 a.m.

Address: 5750 49th Street N., St. Petersburg, 33709

Clearwater Honor Fest

You can join the community in honoring those who've fought and died in service to the country on Sunday, May 25. There will be speakers and a candelight vigil. You have to register but the event is free.

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Event starts at 6:45 p.m.)

Location: Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza at 450 South Lake Drive, Clearwater, 33755.

The American Legion U.S.S. Tampa Post 5 Memorial Day Ceremony

According to a release, the American Legion Cemetery Corporation and U.S.S. Tampa Post 5 have observed Memorial Day at Tampa's veterans cemetery since 1922. All are welcome to honor the memory of service members, and you can also feel free to bring a flag and wave it along Kennedy Boulevard.

Address: 3810 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, 33606

Time: Monday, May 26, at 11 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Events

Tampa Bay Sun FC game (May 24)

Tampa Bay Sun FC will face off against DC Power FC on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium in Tampa as part of Fan Appreciation Night. Tampa Bay is pushing for a playoff spot and coming off two strong wins. Tickets range from $20 to $50.

FloridaRAMA Family Festival (May 24)

Families can enjoy a variety of activities like arts and crafts, games and immersive art exhibits at the FloridaRAMA in St. Petersburg.

Time: Saturday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Jaws" at Tampa Theatre

The classic movie is showing Friday through May 27. On Sunday, there will be some pre-film activities at 2 p.m. with a chance to win prizes like tickets to The Florida Orchestra.

Tampa Riverwalk Memorial Day Celebration (May 25)

A community event designed for the whole family at Armature Works features a dedicated Kids Zone with bounce houses, craft stations and cotton candy.

Time: Sunday, May 25, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

80th Anniversary of SS American Victory

A weekend filled with history, community, and family-friendly fun, you can celebrate the 80th anniversary of the SS American Victory's launch on May 24, 1945.

Address: 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Saturday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. only:



Guided engine room tours (on the hour)

Photo ops with vintage pin-up models from the Battlin’ Betties

Historic WWII vehicles and reenactors

Live demos and volunteer interactions

Food trucks on the dock

Outside of the special event, from Saturday through Monday, May 26, you can explore the full ship with self-guided tours and an $8 admission for all guests. Those hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day.

Other things to do

The Florida Aquarium (Free admission for military)

According to a release, the aquarium is offering complimentary general admission to military service members from Friday, May 23, through Monday, May 26.

It is an in-person offer that is available to active duty, veteran, retired or drilling reservist members of the U.S. Military. This includes National Guardsmen and honorably or medically discharged service members.

Offer details



Complimentary general admission valid from May 23–26, 2025

Must be redeemed at the Aquarium ticket window

Same-day redemption only; no advance reservations required

Cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion, or discount

Guests must present a valid U.S. Military ID or DD Form 214

Florida State Parks (Free admission to all on May 26)

On Monday, May 26, residents and visitors can get into Florida's state parks for free.

According to a release, this applies to day-use entry only and excludes Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park and Wekiwa Springs State Park.

