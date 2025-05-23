Summer reading special: pythons, mangos and a Florida vegetarian 

This week on a special "summer reading" edition of "The Florida Roundup," we spoke with three authors who have written in or about Florida.

First, we took an eye-opening exploration of one of the state's least favorite reptiles: the Burmese python. And mused about what pythons may be able to teach us about eating.

Then, we heard all about growing up in Fort Myers with a mango-obsessed mother.

Plus, we learned about what it means to be a vegetarian in Florida … even when it's "too hot to eat."

Guests:

Stephen Hall , author of "Slither: How Nature's Most Maligned Creatures Illuminate Our World."

Annabelle Tometich , author of "The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida and Felony."

Dalia Colon, author of "The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook" and the host of WUSF's The Zest podcast.



