Aid distribution sites reopen in Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

Two aid distribution sites reopened in Gaza after they were temporarily shut down due to violence in the region. From shortages and long wait times, to shootings and pauses, the new plan led by the Gaza Humanitarian Aid Foundation, backed by the US and Israeli Governments, has been blighted with issues and continues to face criticism from aid groups.

Host Asma Khalid speaks to James Elder, UNICEF’s spokesperson on the ground in Gaza, for more.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
