© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

New study finds immunotherapy fights difficult-to-treat types of brain cancer

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

Researchers are praising the results of two studies that used immunotherapy to fight one of the most difficult-to-treat types of brain cancer, glioblastoma. The studies used CAR-T therapy, which uses engineered T cells to fight the cancer.

Angus Chen, cancer reporter at STAT, joins us to discuss what the results mean for the fight against brain cancer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
US / WorldNPR HealthHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now