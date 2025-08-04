© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
D.C. exhibition asks, what is it like to be a teen right now?

WBUR
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

What is it like to be a teen right now? That question is at the heart of an exhibition by the Museum of Contemporary American Teenagers in partnership with American University in Washington D.C.

Some of the artists affiliated with the museum were also invited to create during the recent Smithsonian Folklife Festival, where the theme was youth and the future of culture. But what they learned there is that some people don’t want to see the full picture.

NPR’s Elizabeth Blair reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

