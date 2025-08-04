How 'The Simpsons' changed TV

/ The cover of "Stupid TV, Be More Funny" beside author Alan Siegel. (Courtesy of Alisa Rigolin)

The Simpsons is the longest-running sitcom on television, but some of its self-proclaimed biggest fans stopped watching decades ago. The show’s first several seasons revolutionized primetime TV, blazed a trail for animated comedy, and embiggened our lexicon with endlessly quotable episodes.

What made those early years so special?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Alan Siegel about his new book, “Stupid TV, Be More Funny: How the Golden Era of The Simpsons Changed Television — and America — Forever.”

Book excerpt: ‘Stupid TV, Be More Funny’

By Alan Siegel

