Tensions rise as killings continue at Gaza aid stations and Hamas shares video of emaciated hostages

Israel and the United States are working on what could be an ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as well as defining the terms to end the war, including Hamas disarmament, a term almost certain to be rejected by Hamas. This comes as Israeli forces continue to fire on Palestinians at or near aid stations in Gaza, and tens of thousands of protesters rallied in Tel Aviv this weekend, calling for the release of the remaining Israeli hostages.

Propaganda videos released this weekend by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad this weekend show two emaciated hostages, one shown digging a hole for his own grave.

NPR’s Aya Batrawy joins Here & Now with the latest.

