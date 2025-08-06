© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
How people are using AI-generated voices to regain speech

WBUR
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

Artificial intelligence-generated voices are being used in customer service, media and entertainment. But now some patients who’ve suffered from oral cancers or neurological diseases like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) are starting to use the technology to regain natural voices that they lost.

From member station KQED in San Francisco, April Dembosky has the story of one woman’s journey to recapture and use her own unique voice again.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

