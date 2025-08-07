© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
One Missouri group helps detainees who can't contact loved ones

Published August 7, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

As the Trump administration’s mass deportation effort continues, many picked up by U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement end up in jail to await legal proceedings.

A Missouri group called Abide in Love provides care packages and more to detainees who often arrive with no possessions and no ability to contact their loved ones.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl reports.

