How to celebrate Juneteenth across the Tampa Bay area in 2024

A variety of events are being held across the greater Tampa Bay region to commemorate Juneteenth.

It's celebrated annually on June 19 to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American Holiday and became recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Celebrations, music festivals and community events are all happening around Tampa Bay.

Friday, June 14:

Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony and Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The fifth annual celebration will be in partnership with The Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition. Mayor Jane Castor and community members will raise the Juneteenth flag along with entertainment, vendors and free food while supplies last.

2555 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa

Juneteenth Kickoff Mixer: 7-9 p.m.

Hosted by St. Pete Youth Farm, this free event will feature food, trivia, and awards. Attendees must register in advance.

St. Pete Youth Farm, 1650 12th St S, St Petersburg

Saturday, June 15:

Gulfport’s Celebrate Juneteenth: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This is the fourth annual Celebrate Juneteenth event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Gulfport, the City of Gulfport, and the Woodson African American Museum of Florida. The event starts with a welcome and follows with an interactive story and activity for children at 10:30 a.m. It concludes with a presentation followed by a discussion and a celebration with red velvet cake.

Historic Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport

Juneteenth Cultural Celebration: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The third annual Juneteenth Cultural Celebration is hosted by the Tampa Museum of Art and will offer free admission to the galleries as well as art activities, live entertainment, food trucks and family portraits. Pre-registration is required.

Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

Juneteenth Celebration: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The University of South Florida is celebrating Juneteenth at the Gibbons Alumni Center. This event is hosted by the USF Black Alumni Society. This is a free event that will have food vendors, jazz music, panels and dancers.

4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Juneteenth Festival: Starting at 3 p.m.

The fourth annual Juneteenth Festival is hosted byR.O.C. the Block at Raymond James Stadium. General entry is free, and the festival will feature live music, food and retail vendors, attractions and a firework show. The festival will also have a kids' zone with a petting zoo, video game truck and other games.

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Juneteenth Music Festival: 4-9 p.m.

This outdoor concert is hosted by the Phyllis Wheatley Rise to Read Campaign and will feature various artists, including headliner Shawn Brown as well as Beat Down Band, Siobhan Monique and Nathan Mitchell. Funds raised during the festival will go to the Phyllis Wheatley Rise to Read Campaign.

480 Bayshore Dr. SE, St. Petersburg

Dunedin Juneteenth Celebration: 5-8 p.m.

The City of Dunedin is hosting this celebration with live music, food and craft vendors. The event is free and presented by Dunedin Parks and Recreation.

420 Main St., Dunedin

Juneteenth Hair and Fashion Gala: 6-9 p.m.

The third annual Juneteenth Hair and Fashion Gala will feature a showcase of products and services from small and black-owned businesses. The event will include a runway show with music and vendors. Tickets are $25 and the dress code is dress to impress.

4242 Lake in the Woods Dr., Spring Hill

Juneteenth Color and Sip Social: Starting at 7 p.m.

The Juneteenth Color and Sip Social is at With Love, Event Services. The event will feature painting, light food and drinks. Tickets are $35 and food, drinks and supplies are included.

13932 W. Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Sunday, June 16:

Juneteenth 5K CommUnity Walk/Run: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event hosted by TampaWell includes a 5K walk/run. After the 5K, there will be food vendors, yoga sessions and line dancing. The race and activities are free. The run/walk will be untimed, and no medals will be issued.

2401 East Yukon St., Tampa

Juneteenth Arts Festival: 12-6:30 p.m.

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is presenting this free event that will feature short films from Ringling College students, vendors, live performances and art on display. The feature film, “Into The Storm,” will be played in WBTT’s Donelly Theatre and a performance of WBTT’s summer production, “Coconut Cake,” will start at 7:30 p.m.

1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota

Juneteenth Gospel Fest: 4-6 p.m.

Hosted by the Phyllis Wheatley Rise to Read Campaign, this gospel fest will feature performers including Maiya Stevenson, Shyann Roberts, The Might Sons of Zion and Rev. Tarver and the Florida Spirtualaires. The Tampa Bay Boyz and the Bethel Community Baptist Church Praise Team will also be performing. The fest will also feature some of Tampa Bay’s best soul food. The fest is free to attend.

Bethel Community Baptist Church 2901 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg

AfroCAN Juneteenth Fest: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

AfroCAN is a celebration of black excellence and culture. The fest will take place in downtown Tampa and admission is free with RSVP. There will be live entertainment, a Vendor Village with local black-owned businesses, African American dishes and a Best Dress Picnic Experience.

Perry Harvey Park, 1000 E. Harrison St., Tampa

Tuesday, June 18:

Juneteenth Celebration: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Petersburg College is hosting a Juneteenth celebration in the Health Education Center lobby. They will be providing lunch from Heavy’s Catering.

7200 66th St. N., Pinellas Park

Juneteenth Pints of Science and Vendor Fair: 6-9 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Urban League of Hillsborough County and will have a community expert panel that will provide information sessions on history, healthcare and art. The event will feature speakers Dr. Kevin Sneed from the University of South Florida, Dr. Alex Harris from the Arts Conservatory for Teens, and Fred Hearns from the Tampa Bay History Center. The event is free, but participants must RSVP.

New World Tampa, 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa

Juneteenth Celebration and Open House: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Blacks in Technology is hosting this celebration where it will also announce new board members. The celebration is free to attend.

1920 Ybor, 1920 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

Wednesday, June 19:

Sankofa Juneteenth Freedom Festival: 2-7 p.m.

The free event will feature food, entertainment, art, vendors and a raffle.

1924 E. Comanche Ave., Tampa

Juneteenth Community Event: 4-8 p.m.

Keepinit Real Underground Radio is hosting this event with Caregiver’s Helping Hand Inc. and Ladies in Full Effect (L.I.F.E.) at Ragan Park. The event will feature entertainment and vendors.

Ragan Park 1200 E. Lake Ave., Tampa

Juneteenth Summer Block Party: Starting at 4 p.m.

The Tampa Police Department and the Black History Committee are hosting this event, which includes food trucks, games and activities. The event emphasizes bridging the gap between Tampa police officers and the Tampa Bay community.

Perry Harvey Park, 1000 E. Harrison St., Tampa

Juneteenth Film Festival: Starting at 6 p.m.

Film Tampa Bay is hosting this night of free film screenings at the Tampa Theatre. The festival will feature four local films, including three short films, a discussion and Q&A, and the premier of the feature film Agent X Quarantine at 8 p.m., along with a panel discussion afterward. Reservations are required.

Tampa Theatre 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Other Events:

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Polk City: June 22, 1-5 p.m.

Hosted byNew Outlook Events, the celebration will feature live entertainment, vendors and a variety of speakers.

Donald Brunson Community Center, 124 Brunson Trail, Polk City

Juneteenth Freedom Festival: June 29, 1-6 p.m.

The Juneteenth Freedom Festival will feature live music, food and cultural exhibits showing the history and heritage of African Americans. The event is free.

Simpson Park 1725 Martin L King Jr. Ave., Lakeland