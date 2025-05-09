© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
It's an all-Beethoven finale for Sarasota's Key Chorale

WUSF | By Cathy Carter
Published May 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A conductor holds a baton and is surrounded by musicians.
Key Chorale
/
Courtesy
The program opens with Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy, a precursor to the Ninth Symphony that is a virtuosic piano concerto with orchestra and features the addition of choir and soloists.

The 40th anniversary celebration features a full chorus of more than 110 voices, plus soloists and an orchestra.

“Ode to Joy" the final movement from Beethoven's Ninth, was the first major symphony to add a chorus.

Before 1824, no symphony had done so.

Joseph Caulkins, Key Chorale's artistic director, says it's Beethoven's most celebratory — and recognized piece.

"People who don't know classical music at all know that piece. It's really become a part of western civilization, probably unlike any other piece of classical music,” he said.

The “Ode” was inspired by a German poem, which translates as “To Joy,” and features themes of unity and hope.

“It has all these universal themes of brotherhood and sisterhood and the best in humanity,” Caulkins said.

The artistic director added that Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony is one of the world's most important artworks.

"Beethoven really expanded the whole concept of what we consider a symphony at that time, and that's why we picked this piece, because there's probably no greater classical work when you think of celebration than the works of Beethoven," Caulkins said.

“Ode to Joy” is part of a program that also includes Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy,” with piano soloist Glenn Priest, and the composers rarely performed “Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage."

Key Chorale was the winner of the 2020 Chorus America “Award for Education and Community Engagement,” given in recognition of its extensive education programs — reaching more than 400 students each year, and its commitment to community outreach.

The Off-Key Chorale, for those living with Parkinson’s, started in 2012, and the Where Are My Keys? Chorale, for those living with Alzheimer’s and memory loss, celebrates the joy and therapeutic aspects of singing.

The concert caps off Key Chorale's 40th season.
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
