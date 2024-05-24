St. Petersburg Police are looking for a driver who damaged the Pride street mural

St. Petersburg Police are looking for the drivers of two different vehicles that recently damaged the Progressive Pride street mural.

Officials say the first incident was at 9:36 a.m. on Friday, May 17, when a truck accelerated through the mural, which is in a roundabout at 2500 Central Ave.

Then, at 2:41 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, a blue two-door vehicle spun out multiple times, doing doughnuts over the mural.

Police say the second incident will be treated as a criminal mischief felony because it will cost the city about $1,100 to restore the street mural.

The city plans to have it restored by the time Pride month festivities start in June.

Investigators do not believe the incidents are related.

They're also looking for information about the blue vehicle in the second incident.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text "SPPD" and your tip to TIP411.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch posted a statement about the incident on the social media platform X Friday morning.

"In light of the recent vandalism targeting our Progressive Pride flag mural, I want to emphasize that there is no place for hate in St. Petersburg," he said. "We stand united in valuing and appreciating every resident, regardless of their orientation, gender identity, or expression."