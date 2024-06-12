Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Ybor City could move under a land swap proposal

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office could move out of its Ybor City location under a land swap proposal presented by developer Darryl Shaw.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office would move to its Ybor City headquarters to a newer facility — which is three times larger — that Shaw is under contract to acquire.

It would also better connect that location with portions of the historic Ybor City district.

The sheriff's office is located at 2008 E. 8th Ave. Under the proposal, it would move to the current headquarters of Grow Financial at 9927 Delaney Lake Dr., about eight miles away near Brandon Mall.

Grow Financial recently announced it will move to a new office building that is part of Shaw's Gasworx development in Ybor City.

That building is scheduled to break ground this summer.

“Public safety is and always will be my top priority – without it, nothing else matters,“ Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen said in the release. “We have an opportunity here to pursue an innovative solution to our Hillsborough Sherriff’s aging facilities and provide his team with a home that will serve future generations.”

The Ybor City office, which consists of buildings that were built more than 100 years ago, sits on just over 8 acres.

The Grow Financial headquarters, built in 2005, is a 5-story building on around 24 acres and nearly twice the size of the current sheriff's headquarters, according to the release.

“I support the county’s incredible collaboration with Mr. Shaw to initiate this land swap, that will increase efficiencies in the services we deliver to the community, supports future growth, and lowers costs for taxpayers,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release.

According to the release, moving the sheriff's office would provide a "reconnection of 9th Avenue to restore the historic street grid, and foster redevelopment of the parcels with residential and commercial use."

Commissioners are expected to discuss the proposal during its board meeting on June 20.