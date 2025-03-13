Court rejects bid to stop execution of man who killed Seminole County woman, granddaughter

The Florida Supreme Court and a federal appeals court Thursday refused to block next week’s scheduled execution of Edward James in the 1993 murders of a Seminole County woman and her 8-year-old granddaughter.

The state court and a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments that, in part, centered on what an attorney for James described as “cognitive decline” and whether executing him would violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Both courts denied motions for a stay of the March 20 execution at Florida State Prison.

James, now 63, was sentenced to death in the murders of Betty Dick and her granddaughter Toni Neuner. He rented a room from Dick and committed the murders after a night of drinking and drug use.

Court documents said James came to the Seminole County home and strangled the child and sexually assaulted her. He then went to Dick’s bedroom, where he intended to have sex with her. He stabbed her to death, the documents said.

RELATED: DeSantis signs death warrant for man who killed Seminole County woman, granddaughter

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Feb. 18 issued a death warrant for James, leading to arguments in state and federal courts about whether he should be executed. The state Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld a decision by Seminole County Circuit Judge Melanie Chase, who rejected arguments about issues such as James’ cognitive decline.

Justices said in the 25-page opinion that they “agree with the circuit court that even in light of James’ allegations relating to cognitive and physical issues and other hardships, James’ death sentence does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment. Notably, with respect to James’ pattern of cognitive decline — a matter which the state generally does not dispute — we agree with the circuit court that James’s cognitive issues do not shield him from execution.”

James was sentenced to death in 1995 in the murders and also received prison sentences on other charges. In a Supreme Court brief, James’ attorney, Dawn Macready, argued that drug and alcohol use since childhood, multiple head injuries and a near-fatal heart attack in 2023 helped lead to James suffering the decline.

The brief said James’ brain was deprived of oxygen during the heart attack at Union Correctional Institution. It said results of a CT scan after the heart attack should be treated as “newly discovered evidence” to bolster arguments about halting the execution.

But the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed with Chase, who wrote that “even if the CT scan results constituted newly discovered evidence, defendant cannot establish that such evidence would likely yield a less severe sentence at a new penalty phase.”

“Moreover, James has not established that the alleged newly discovered evidence would probably yield a less severe sentence at a new penalty phase in light of the weighty aggravation found as to each murder,” the Supreme Court opinion said. “James’s penalty phase jury considered, and the trial court found, multiple mitigating circumstances, including ones relating to mental health. Yet, the jury’s recommendation and the trial court’s determination that death was the appropriate sentence for each murder were made in light of three weighty aggravating factors, including the contemporaneous murders of the victims and the finding of HAC (that the murders were heinous, atrocious or cruel) as to each murder. James’s adult victim … died as a result of massive bleeding from dozens of stab wounds, and his 8-year-old victim … died from strangulation.”

James, who could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, would be the second inmate executed in Florida this year. James Ford was executed Feb. 13 in the 1997 murders of a couple in Charlotte County.

Also this week, DeSantis signed a death warrant for Michael Tanzi, who was convicted in the 2000 murder of a woman in Monroe County. Tanzi is scheduled to be executed April 8.

