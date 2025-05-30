Inmate in Charlotte County state prison charged with threatening to assassinate Trump

An inmate at the Charlotte Correctional Institute is facing charges of making threats against President Donald Trump.

Christopher Davies, 31, of Cape Coral, was arraigned in federal court Friday. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

According to the indictment, on or around March 10, Davies wrote and delivered a letter to an official at the prison saying he intended to assassinate the president.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Davies has been at the state corrections facility in Punta Gorda, where he is serving a 15-year sentence for the 2017 armed robbery of a North Fort Myers convenience store.



