Cambridge Christian pregame prayer case could be going to the U.S. Supreme Court

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A blue sign on a grass island says Cambridge Christian School with a building to the right and cars in the background
Google Maps
The U.S. Supreme Court could decide in September whether to take up a years-long battle about whether a Tampa Christian school should have been barred from offering a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a high school football championship game.

The justices will discuss whether to take up the case during a Sept. 29 closed-door meeting.

Justices are scheduled to discuss the case during a closed-door conference on Sept. 29, according to an online docket. The court uses such conferences to determine which cases it will hear.

Attorneys for Tampa’s Cambridge Christian School want the Supreme Court to overturn a decision last year by a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which sided with the Florida High School Athletic Association.

ALSO READ: Tampa's Cambridge Christian School urges U.S. Supreme Court to rule on pregame prayers

The case stems from a decision by the association to bar Cambridge Christian from offering a pre-game prayer over the loudspeaker before a 2015 championship game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

The three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based appeals court concluded that announcements over the loudspeaker at the football game were “government speech,” as they were scripted and controlled by the athletic association.

It said the association’s decision to block a prayer did not violate free-speech rights.

But in a petition filed at the Supreme Court, attorneys for Cambridge Christian described that ruling as “egregiously wrong” and alleged potentially far-reaching effects if it is not overturned.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and attorneys general from 17 other states filed a brief this month backing Cambridge Christian and urging the Supreme Court to take up the case.
Tags
Courts / Law Cambridge Christian SchoolSchool PrayerFHSAAFree SpeechU.S. Supreme CourtReligion
News Service of Florida
