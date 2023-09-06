© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Deadline approaches for farmers to apply for USDA compensation

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
In this Aug. 29, 2013, photo, Dan Dimon,left, stands with his father-in-law, Kevin Carley, in a pasture at The Carley Farms in Pompey, N.Y. Dimon is in the process of buying the dairy and agricultural farm that has been in the Carley family since 1938, in phases. (AP Photos/Heather Ainsworth)
Heather Ainsworth/AP
Time is winding down on the USDA's $2.2 billion discrimination financial assistance program.

Farmers who’ve borrowed money from the federal government and who’ve also faced discrimination could get compensation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Myles Caggins is the spokesperson for Windsor Group LLC, the agency helping to over the program. He says time is running out for farmers to apply.

“We know that there is discrimination that happened for Hispanic farmers, Asian farmers, black farmers, women farmers, veteran farmers, and other farmers," explained Caggins.

"In some instances, farmers received loans but those loans might not have been the amount that they needed to cover their operations or perhaps they received loans where the terms of repayment were just too high. Some of them unfortunately lost their farms and lost their land. It's essential for the applicants to be able to tell their story."

The application process will be open from July 7 to October 31, 2023.

Windsor Group will be in Quincy this Saturday for a panel discussion and to show eligible applicants how to fill out a claim. That event will begin at 9am at the Gadsden County Cooperative Extension Service.

