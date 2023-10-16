Gas prices across Florida reach a 3-month low

Drivers across Florida are paying less for gas than they have in the last three months.

According to a release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas is $3.33.

That's 15 cents less than the previous week, and continues a four-week trend of declining prices in which prices have dropped 36 cents.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said the drop "has largely been driven by falling oil prices," but could stall due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

"Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago," Jenkins said.

The West Palm Beach/Boca Raton market is paying the most, at $3.53, while Pensacola is the cheapest market at $3.16.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $3.26 a gallon on average.