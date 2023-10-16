© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gas prices across Florida reach a 3-month low

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 16, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT
gas pump at wawa
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media
Drivers across Florida are paying less for gas than they have in the last three months.

Drivers across Florida are paying less for gas than they have in the last three months.

According to a release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas is $3.33.

That's 15 cents less than the previous week, and continues a four-week trend of declining prices in which prices have dropped 36 cents.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said the drop "has largely been driven by falling oil prices," but could stall due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

"Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago," Jenkins said.

The West Palm Beach/Boca Raton market is paying the most, at $3.53, while Pensacola is the cheapest market at $3.16.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $3.26 a gallon on average.

Tags
Economy / Business Gas PricesAAA
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now