Tampa cop survives shooting outside district office and suspect kills himself, police say

A Tampa police officer is expected to recover after being shot in the leg Wednesday morning at the department's North Tampa district office across the street from Busch Gardens' rear gate.

The suspect, an adult male, fled but died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was found near the Busch Gardens’ guard station off 30th Street.

Master Police Officer Jordan Laupert, 40, was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he underwent successful surgery, police said.

“The situation could have been much worse,” Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Laupert, a school resource officer at Hillsborough High School, was on summer assignment at the district office at 9330 N. 30th St., Bercaw said. He has been with the department for 10 years.

His wife and 19-year-old daughter were at the hospital, Bercaw said.

He was alert, in good spirits and “joking around,” Bercaw said.

The shooting took place at about 8:15 a.m. According to Bercaw, the suspect entered the front of the police office “to complain about something, but the details of that are yet to be determined.”

Shortly after, the man was walking outside the office fence on 30th Street, where he got the attention of Laupert.

Through the fence, "they had what appeared to be a cordial conversation in the rear of the building,” Bercaw said. “At that point, the conversation appeared to be over. The officer turned and walked away back toward the back door of the district, and he felt at that time that he had been shot in the leg.”

Bercaw said fellow officers immediately rushed to apply aid, “and put a tourniquet on his leg.”

Meghan Bowman / WUSF Public Media Tampa police vehicles are blocking off the rear gate of Busch Gardens at Annie and 30th streets in North Tampa after the suspect in a police shooting was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The gunman then fled across the street toward the rear gate of Busch Gardens, at Annie and 30th streets, where he was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Bercaw said.

The suspect did not make it inside the theme park, he said.

Formal identification of the man and next of kin notification are pending, but Bercaw said he was a 21-year-old with a “minimal history.”

“Clearly, we know that there is some type of mental health crisis going on because he shot himself,” Bercaw said.

Police said the scene was secure and there was no threat to the public. An investigation is underway to determine a motive, and the Busch Gardens’ gate at Annie Street has been closed. Police body cam and surveillance cameras are part of the investigation, Bercaw said.

The incident is not being investigated as an officer-involved shooting or an in-custody death, police said.

“We’re sorry to hear about the Tampa police officer who was shot today,” said Gov Ron DeSantis, who was participating in an education roundtable in Town N’ Country. “The suspect, the criminal, the shooter is dead and so he’s not going to bother anybody anymore going forward.

“We understand how important it is for people to wear the uniform. The reality is that these guys do a lot for us, so we should be appreciative.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on social media that his office was aware of the incident and said, “Our prayers are with the officer who was injured by this sick and depraved gunman.”

