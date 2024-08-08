Tampa is resurrecting a program to help residents find stable housing

Tampa is resuming its popular Rental and Move-in Assistance Program, or RMAP.

The program has helped more than 1,800 individuals and families secure stable housing across Tampa.

Eligible applicants receive help covering security deposits, first and last month’s rent and additional rental assistance for up to one year.

Kayon Henderson is the city’s housing director.

She said the program identifies those who would benefit the most from these services.

“We were able to assist over 500 households,” Henderson said. “This includes about 40 individuals who are homeless, some that were seniors, and over 200 individuals that were families with children.”

“Really, (this) is a lot of the vulnerable population that we want to make sure that we bring in.” she added.

Every recipient's story is different.

Angela Presley found herself facing homelessness after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Courtesy of City of Tampa Angela Presley shares her story with RMAP at Wednesday's press conference.

"I was working, had to go part time,” Presley said. “Went from part time to (not being able to) afford to go to work because I was in treatment. I was down and out; I was surfing couches to couches because I lost my housing."

Presley added that RMAP can help anyone going through a similar situation.

"Because nobody is exempt," she said.

With current funding for the program, city officials hope to assist up to another 500 recipients.

You can find more information about eligibility requirements and how to apply for the program here.